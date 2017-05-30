Tennessee man returns to Concord to f...

Tennessee man returns to Concord to face sex assault charges NEW

Friday May 26 Read more: Concord Monitor

Authorities have returned a Tennessee man to New Hampshire, where he'll be arraigned this morning on numerous sexual assault charges, alleging he molested a child in Concord in the 1990s. Ronald "Renny" Burr, 54, of Knoxville, Tenn., faces five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault.

