Survey: New Hampshire lost an average 65 percent of beehives

A first-time survey by the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association shows the state lost an average of 65 percent of its beehives this winter. The survey covered Oct. 1, 2016, through March 31; data collected from 261 sites in 130 towns shows the number of hives dropped from 1,004 to 350.

