Superior Court judge at center of St. Paul's scandal

A state Superior Court judge is at the center of allegations that the prestigious St. Paul's School whitewashed a 2000 investigation into sexual misconduct by faculty and staff, in spite of the concerns of alumni who had reported the sexual abuse. Judge Robert B. Gordon was an attorney for the Boston law firm Ropes & Gray and was the appointed outside counsel to the school in 2000 when he was assigned to investigate allegations of abuse by at least six faculty and staff members during the mid-1970s.

