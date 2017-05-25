'Several former faculty and staff sex...

'Several former faculty and staff sexually abused children in their ...

This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The school released a report on Monday, May 22, 2017, detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1952 and 1999. An investigation found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff including former teachers, chaplains and an admissions officer.

