Pembroke development challenged in court by neighbors NEW

Fifteen neighbors are appealing a Pembroke zoning board decision in Superior Court, arguing the board improperly gave the green light to a development of 19 multi-family units in the forested area between Pembroke Pines Country Club and the White Sands Conservation area. "The zoning ordinance, which is the legal manifestation of what the voters want the community to look like, calls for single family or duplexes in the area where this property is located," said Amy Manzelli, one of the neighbors in the case.

