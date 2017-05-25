Participants at transgender forum vow to keep fighting for anti-discrimination bill NEW
Activists in the transgender community may not have gotten the law they wanted this legislative session, but they are not done trying to spur change in New Hampshire. A House bill that would have banned discrimination against people for their gender identity was tabled this year, despite strong backing from the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
