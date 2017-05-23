New flags placed on Veterans' graves

A special thanks to all the fine folks who helped put out new flags on veterans grave sites May 13 at Blossom Hill/Calvary Cemetery. This takes about 2,800 flags, the many hands available made the task go smoothly.

