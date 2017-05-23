Mindfulness exercises give Concord students something to think about NEW
Margreta Doerfler, a clinical social worker from Riverbend Community Mental Health, asks fourth-graders how they have used mindfulness during the past week after the class sat in silent meditation at Broken Ground School in Concord on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. After striking the singing bowl, Sadaf Khan silently meditates with her fourth-grade classmates during a mindfulness lesson at Broken Ground School in Concord on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
