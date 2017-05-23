Letter: Vote for Schultz
On Tuesday, May 30, we, the residents of Ward 9 in Concord, will have the opportunity to nominate a true Democrat to represent us in the Merrimack 18 special election. Kris Schultz has been a tireless advocate for New Hampshire for years, serving the state and district in a number of different capacities.
