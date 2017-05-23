Letter: Thanks, Sen. Feltes

Letter: Thanks, Sen. Feltes

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The closing of Concord Steam will have lasting effects on our community at all levels - state, school, city, small business, nonprofit and residential. The Woman's Club of Concord wants to publicly thank state Sen. Dan Feltes for helping his constituents to have a voice at the Public Utilities Commission - the state governing body that is supposed to plan ahead precisely so that this sort of energy crisis doesn't have such profound effects on a community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds May 2 Elizabethleigh34 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
News Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Flamike 5
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar '17 David 12
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC