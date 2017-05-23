Letter: Thanks, Sen. Feltes

The closing of Concord Steam will have lasting effects on our community at all levels - state, school, city, small business, nonprofit and residential. The Woman's Club of Concord wants to publicly thank state Sen. Dan Feltes for helping his constituents to have a voice at the Public Utilities Commission - the state governing body that is supposed to plan ahead precisely so that this sort of energy crisis doesn't have such profound effects on a community.

