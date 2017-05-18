Letter: Inform readers about Northern...

Letter: Inform readers about Northern Pass

I'm wondering if it's not time for the Monitor to start covering the latest Northern Pass developments as they affect Concord neighborhoods. While the Monitor covered Northern Pass a few years ago when it was in its developmental stages, much has happened since then, including current adjudicative hearings covered only briefly by the Monitor a few weeks ago.

