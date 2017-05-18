Letter: After the march

On President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, we joined hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets to demand climate action as a part of the People's Climate March. The events in D.C., as well as in cities across the nation and around the world, showed the overwhelming public support for addressing the climate crisis, and we appreciated having Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan marching with us.

