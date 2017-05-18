Lawmaker behind misogynistic forum quits, cites safety fears
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" stand outside the Legislative Office Building in Concord, N.H., Wednesday, May 17, 2017, calling for the expulsion of Republican state Rep. Robert Fisher. Under fire for creating a misogynistic online forum, Fisher resigned several hours later after a committee voted to recommend the House take no action against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC