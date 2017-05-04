It's hours, not days, that matter most for school districts NEW
The public school year, as most of us know, is 180 days long. Except that usually it isn't, and this year it really isn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC