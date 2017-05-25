High schools: Concord baseball back in the postseason despite loss to Spaulding
Concord's Ben Normandeau kneels ready to make a tag but Spaulding's Andrew Falanga completes the steal during Thursday's baseball game at Memorial Field in Concord. Concord lost to Spaulding, 6-4, but has made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Read more at Concord Monitor.
