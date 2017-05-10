Fugitive described as armed and dange...

Fugitive described as armed and dangerous

A man described as armed and dangerous who is wanted for violating his supervised release is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Mark Anthony Delisle, 42, who also goes by aliases of Mark A. De Le and Michael Greenleaf, is wanted on a warrant issued on April 25 by the U.S. District Court in Concord for violation of his supervised release, U.S. Marshals said.

