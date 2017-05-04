Former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor accused of pattern of sex abuse with teen NEW

A former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor is facing new criminal charges accusing her of sexually assaulted a teenager on more than one occasion in her Concord apartment. Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with abuse prosecutors say took place between August 2015 and August 2016 in the capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.