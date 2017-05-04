Former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor accused of pattern of sex abuse with teen NEW
A former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor is facing new criminal charges accusing her of sexually assaulted a teenager on more than one occasion in her Concord apartment. Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with abuse prosecutors say took place between August 2015 and August 2016 in the capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC