Farmers market crops thrive while experts ponder drop in shoppers NEW
Fresh cabbage grown by Katie Surowiec at Surowiec Farm in Sanbornton is available at the Winter Farmers Market at Cole Gardens in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. The Surowiecs come to the market at Cole Gardens about every other week during the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC