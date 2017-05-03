Concord police: Students behind rumor...

Concord police: Students behind rumored middle school threat are off the streets NEW

The police established a regular presence at the school in recent weeks amid concerns that two suspended students returned to the grounds to intimidate their peers. Lt. Sean Ford said police initially took action through the juvenile court system, but the children were returned to parents who failed to keep them under control.

