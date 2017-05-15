Concord man charged with killing 21-y...

Concord man charged with killing 21-year-old Pembroke woman by giving her fentanyl NEW

A Concord man is charged with causing the death of a 21-year-old Pembroke woman by giving her fentanyl, a powerful opiate, the attorney general's office said. Morgan Chapman, 31, was indicted last month by a Merrimack County grand jury on the charge, which "carries a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison with the possibility of parole," according to a statement issued Tuesday by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Pembroke police Chief Dwayne Gilman.

