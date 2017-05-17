Concord budget process begins with pr...

Concord budget process begins with proposal equaling 3.4 percent tax increase NEW

20 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Concord's city administration proposed a budget for the 2018 fiscal year Monday that represents a 3.4 percent increase to the tax rate, driven largely by debt service on past infrastructure projects. The increase would result in a tax impact of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or an increase of about $83 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

