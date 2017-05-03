Community Players of Concord look at the cost of the truth NEW
Trip Wyeth , Trip , Polly , and Brooke discuss their Holiday dinner plans after playing tennis in a scene from A A A Other Desert CitiesA A ATM at the Concord City Auditorium playing this weekend starting Friday, May 5th at 7:30 p.m. Lyman and Brooke Wyeth try to confront their past from a scene in A A A Other Desert CitiesA A ATM playing at the Concord Auditorium this weekend. Lyman and Polly Wyeth are worried about their daughter Brooke from a scene of A A A Other Desert CitiesA A ATM playing at the Concord Auditorium this weekend.
