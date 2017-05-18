Charges dropped against Penacook man accused of lighting twin on fire NEW

Charges dropped against Penacook man ...

Charges against a Penacook man accused of lighting his twin sister on fire in December will be dismissed by prosecutors, according to a recent court order. Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi wrote that the order will take effect when the defendant, Dwayne Crawford, is admitted to New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.

