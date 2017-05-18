At 15, he started at Nhti. Now he's graduating with a job, no debt and sights set on Mit New
Andrew Allard of Franklin was 15 when he took his first class at NHTI, three years after he started reading his dad's old engineering textbooks. Not only was he years younger than his classmates, but he'd been homeschooled to that point, so his first community college class was also his introduction to public school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC