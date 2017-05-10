ACLU sues N.H. over moderators tossin...

ACLU sues N.H. over moderators tossing absentee ballots with mismatched signatures NEW

Read more: Concord Monitor

Three voters whose absentee ballots were rejected after town moderators decided their signatures did not match those on file are part of a lawsuit that says such action is unconstitutional and should be changed, partly because it unfairly affects people with handwriting-related disabilities. "There is a high risk of error to the signature-mismatch process ... especially where that process doesn't provide any opportunity to be heard, any notice, or a right to appeal," said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Concord.

