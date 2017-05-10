ACLU sues N.H. over moderators tossing absentee ballots with mismatched signatures NEW
Three voters whose absentee ballots were rejected after town moderators decided their signatures did not match those on file are part of a lawsuit that says such action is unconstitutional and should be changed, partly because it unfairly affects people with handwriting-related disabilities. "There is a high risk of error to the signature-mismatch process ... especially where that process doesn't provide any opportunity to be heard, any notice, or a right to appeal," said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Concord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May 2
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC