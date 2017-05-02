1970's Classic Rock Faves America to ...

1970's Classic Rock Faves America to Appear at the CCA 6/11

Capitol Center for the Arts will host 1970s superband and perennial classic rock favorite AMERICA on Sunday, June 11 at 7:30pm. Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name".

