Warner gun range deemed to have regional impact NEW

Warner gun range deemed to have regional impact

The town of Hopkinton and the Central New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission will get their shot at a planned indoor gun range and retail store in Warner after that town's planning board determined the potential for regional impact Monday night. The decision to give Hopkinton and the planning commission a voice as abutters will push back the potential for project approval for at least another two weeks.

