Veterans seek volunteers
The Concord Veterans Council is seeking volunteers. The council plans and organizes the Memorial Day parade and Veterans Day ceremonies, including placing flags in the 15 Concord cemeteries each May. There is a planning meeting today at 6 p.m. at the Concord VFW Post.
