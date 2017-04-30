Town Crier for April 30, 2017

Town Crier for April 30, 2017

The Allenstown Fire Department is holding a blood drive today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allenstown Fire Department Station, 1 Ferry St. Sign up for a patriotic day trip with the Suncook Seniors to Indian Head Resort on May 7. The cost is $74 per person. Seats are going fast - for more information, call Priscilla at 485-3515 or Leslie at 485-4254.

