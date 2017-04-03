Their Opinion: Either do away with the IRS, or let it do its job
It's time to pay Uncle again. All over the nation people are searching for mislaid W2 forms, bank statements, receipts from charitable giving and other proofs demanded by the IRS in order to meet the April 15 tax deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC