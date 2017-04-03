The future of sight
Future In Sight, formerly known as the New Hampshire Association for the Blind, will host Opening Space for the Future of Sight on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. This learning exchange aims to generate new conversations and action around the future of blindness and sight loss across disciplines, demographics, and industry segments including education, training and rehabilitation services for babies, children, adults and seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC