Sununu's first 100 days marked by enthusiasm, but key losses
In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu waves as he stands with his wife Valerie, left, and Speaker of the House Shawn Jasper after taking the oath of office at the State House in Concord, N.H. Sununu set an ambitious agenda for a first-term governor, and as he marks his first 100 days in office, he's made headway on some while seeing little to no progress -- or outright losses -- on others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC