Sununu's first 100 days marked by ent...

Sununu's first 100 days marked by enthusiasm, but key losses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu waves as he stands with his wife Valerie, left, and Speaker of the House Shawn Jasper after taking the oath of office at the State House in Concord, N.H. Sununu set an ambitious agenda for a first-term governor, and as he marks his first 100 days in office, he's made headway on some while seeing little to no progress -- or outright losses -- on others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15) Apr 1 Flamike 5
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar 22 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar 21 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar 18 Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar '17 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC