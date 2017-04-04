Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man Comes to the Capitol Center for the Arts

Capitol Center for the Arts will host the Off-Broadway hit comedy SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN on Saturday, May 20 at 8pm. Written by Matt Murphy and based on the best-selling book of the same title, this hilarious romantic comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider 'tips' come straight from the source: a gay man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.