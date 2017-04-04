Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Ga...

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man Comes to the Capitol Center for the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Capitol Center for the Arts will host the Off-Broadway hit comedy SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN on Saturday, May 20 at 8pm. Written by Matt Murphy and based on the best-selling book of the same title, this hilarious romantic comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider 'tips' come straight from the source: a gay man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15) Apr 1 Flamike 5
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar 22 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar 21 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar 18 Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar 12 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Merrimack County was issued at April 05 at 2:48PM EDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC