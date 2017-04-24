Rundlett Middle School hires two top administrators ahead of retirements NEW

Rundlett Middle School will say goodbye to two retiring administrators this summer, and last week, the middle school hired two new employees to fill their shoes as assistant principal and student services coordinator. "This is a wonderful human being who has done amazing things for kids for a very long time," the principal said of Ann Rines, who spent 35 years with the district and the past 10 as the school's assistant principal.

