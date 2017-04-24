Report: DCYF still faces massive case...

Report: DCYF still faces massive case backlog, staffing problems NEW

Thursday

The state's child protection agency is making slow progress hiring more staff and has yet to begin an initiative announced weeks ago to shrink the backlog of open abuse and neglect investigations, according to a new agency report. The Division for Children, Youth and Families painted a picture with little change in a report presented Wednesday, showing an agency where workers still face crushing caseloads and staff turnover remains high.

