Report: DCYF still faces massive case backlog, staffing problems NEW
The state's child protection agency is making slow progress hiring more staff and has yet to begin an initiative announced weeks ago to shrink the backlog of open abuse and neglect investigations, according to a new agency report. The Division for Children, Youth and Families painted a picture with little change in a report presented Wednesday, showing an agency where workers still face crushing caseloads and staff turnover remains high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC