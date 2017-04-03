Pope dismisses priest who stole $300K from bishop, hospital
In this April 23, 2014 file photo, Monsignor Edward Arsenault looks back before pleading guilty to three felony theft charges in Hillsborough County Superior court in Manchester, N.H. The Diocese of Manchester said Friday, April 7, 2017, that Pope Francis dismissed Arsenault from the priesthood on Feb. 28. Arsenault is serving a jail sentence after he was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from a hospital, a bishop and a deceased priest's estate.
