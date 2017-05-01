Player of the Week: Concord softball's Abigail Rochette NEW
Concord High softball's Abigail Rochette got it done both at the plate and in the pitching circle for the Tide to earn the Monitor Player of the Week award. In a 2-0 week for the Tide, Rochette got things started with a gem on April 27 against Winnacunnet.
