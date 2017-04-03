PHOTOS: Groundbreaking ceremony for John Gilbert Winant statue in Concord
Joan Goshgarian, wife of former commissioner at the state Department of Cultural Resources Van McLeod, hugs Rep. Steve Shurtleff and property developer Steve Duprey after the groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the John Gilbert Winant statue that will be placed in front of the state library on Park Street in Concord. McLeod was instrumental in the project before he passed away last July.
