PEG presents - You're a Good Man, Cha...

PEG presents - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concord Monitor

On April 6, 7 and 8, the Performance Ensemble Group presented You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in the new activity room at Rundlett Middle School in Concord. Cast included Daniel Pederson as Charlie Brown, Caleb Anderson as Linus Van Pelt, Regan O'Brien as Sally Brown, Christopher Renaud as Schroeder, Madison Barton as Lucy Van Pelt, and Derek Taylor as Snoopy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15) Apr 1 Flamike 5
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar 22 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar 21 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar 18 Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar '17 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC