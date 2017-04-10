PEG presents - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

On April 6, 7 and 8, the Performance Ensemble Group presented You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in the new activity room at Rundlett Middle School in Concord. Cast included Daniel Pederson as Charlie Brown, Caleb Anderson as Linus Van Pelt, Regan O'Brien as Sally Brown, Christopher Renaud as Schroeder, Madison Barton as Lucy Van Pelt, and Derek Taylor as Snoopy.

