One-Woman Show a Gift of Madness Come...

One-Woman Show a Gift of Madness Comes to River St. Theatre

18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The River Street Theatre announced that tickets go on sale today for A Gift of Madness , a solo play with song and masks, written and performed by Nancy Knowles. Hilarious and heart wrenching, A Gift of Madness is two gritty creative women swinging fists at fate and thumbing noses at demons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

