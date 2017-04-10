Northern Pass gets day in court Thursday as committee hearings start NEW
Nine years after planning began, the most-discussed electricity transmission project in New Hampshire history will get its day in court Thursday, as weeks of hearings begin at the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee. The committee must sign off on the proposed 192-mile, $1.6 billion line that Eversource and Hydro-Quebec want to build and own.
