No joke: Snow hits northern New England on April Fools' Day
It's April Fools' Day but it's no joke: People across northern New England woke up to a foot of heavy, wet snow on parts of the region Saturday and conducted weekend business as more fell throughout the day. The storm caused power outages and numerous highway accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC