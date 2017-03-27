NHTI's 17th Annual Multicultural Day
Anyone wandering into the NHTI gym in Concord between noon and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday might be forgiven for thinking they had strayed into the bazaar of some exotic foreign country. Colorful clothing dazzles the eye, the smells of unfamiliar yet alluring foods beguiles the nose, and the polyglot sounds of a dozen languages clash in the ear, vying to be heard over the sounds of music from many cultures.
