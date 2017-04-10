New roundabout near Exit 16 in Concord will take 6 months to build NEW
The first aspects of construction on the new roundabout near Exit 16 will begin next week and continue in various forms until mid-October. The contractor will begin by clearing the site and doing drainage work, said GMI Asphalt representative Randy Freeman at the 11th and final public hearing on the project Tuesday.
