Monitor' names new publisher NEW

17 hrs ago

Heather McKernan, publisher of the twice-weekly Monadnock Ledger-Transcript , will take over as publisher of the Concord Monitor next month, and current publisher David Sangiorgio will shift to a new job overseeing the company's fast-growing business of creating and delivering other print publications. That emphasis for Sangiorgio may sound surprising amid tales of journalism's transition from newsprint to digital, but it reflects the continuing value of the circulation department and the Monitor 's two-story flexo press in its building in north Concord, said Aaron Julien, president & CEO of Newspapers of New England Inc. "People still need to get a printed product, and we can do it in an efficient way that is reliable," Julien said.

