Letter: The path to end homelessness
I'm frequently asked how Concord's Plan to End Homelessness is doing and when do I think the work will be finished. Realistically there will always be homeless people for one reason or another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC