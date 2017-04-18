Letter: Real superheroes

In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention month and Volunteer Appreciation Week, I would like to acknowledge the everyday superheroes making a meaningful and important difference to abused and neglected children right here in the Concord area. Due to the strict confidentiality of juvenile abuse and neglect cases, these impressive volunteers cannot share the heartbreaking stories nor can they tell you about the happy endings that they helped create, so their incredible efforts and work often goes generally unrecognized.

