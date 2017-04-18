Judge denies Owen Labrie's request for a new trial NEW
Owen Labrie, 21, exits the courthouse with his attorney following the last day of an evidentiary hearing on whether he will be granted a retrial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Labrie, a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage girl for sex returned to court this week for a hearing on whether his lawyers damaged his case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC