Instead of dyeing Easter eggs, try decoupage
This April 6, 2017 photo taken in Hopkinton, N.H. shows two Easter eggs made by covering Styrofoam forms with scraps of fabric. The sturdiness of the foam eggs makes this method the easiest for children to try, though gluing the fabric onto the eggs was tricky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC