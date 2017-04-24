Husband: Wife's fatal stabbing near Paris was random attack
This undated photo provided by the family shows Cathleen McDonough of Rye, N.H. McDonough, who was stabbed to death near Paris, was attacked at random by a homeless man who was deemed unfit to stand trial, her husband said Monday, April 24, 2017. McDonough was fatally stabbed from behind on April 6 as she was taking photos of street art in a suburb of Paris.
